O Immaculata: St. Maximilian’s Marian Militia Turns 100 | ncregister.com

Ave Maria!-- May's Theme: Mary Mediatrix "From now until the end of time, the Holy Spirit has the task of forming the new members of the predestine...

Ave Maria!-- July's Theme: Holiness "A saint always has the glory of God in mind. He pays no heed to the opinions of men and places himself above ...

Ave Maria!-- June's Theme: Divine Love "Wherever he finds himself, a soul who truly loves the Immaculate transmits his love for Her into the enviro...

St. Maximilian Kolbe founded the Militia of the Immaculata with six fellow Franciscan seminarians in Poland Oct. 16, 1917 — three days after the final Fatima apparitions.Although the future saint may not have heard of Fatima, his ideas would fulfill some major requests Our Lady made for the world when she appeared in Portugal.The Militia Immaculatae — Latin for Militia of the Immaculata (MissionImmaculata.com) — “is a global vision of Catholic life under a new form, consisting in the bond with the Immaculata, our universal Mediatrix before Jesus,” St. Maximilian wrote. “The goal of the MI is, in fact, to make sure that all become saints. In all this activity, what strikes the eye most of all is its Marian thrust. This is a consequence of a precise understanding of the mission of the Immaculata.”The MI has grown into a worldwide movement in the last century and is today designated as an international public association of the faithful by the Holy See.According to MI’s national coordinator, Antonella Di Piazza, there are

Series on Airmaria Select Category Air Maria Series (9,638) Homily (5,607) Specials (111) St. Mary’s, Baltic, CT (180) Mt. St. Francis (197) Griswold, CT (2,165) Perth, Australia (83) Shrine, La Crosse, WI (78) Lanherne Friars (46) Stoke-on-Trent, UK (29) Bloomington, IN (1,183) On The Road (5) St Johns, Bloomington (61) New Bedford, MA (555) Promo (15) Face of Pro-Life (156) Special Event (71) Immaculate Music (53) News (820) Fi News (384) AirMaria Updates (60) World Review (2) Roving Reporter (133) Vatican (21) Rome Reports (27) No Apologies (122) 10 Most Popular (16) Book Log (15) Variety (293) Ave Maria Meditations (1,286) Marycast (407) Marycast Specials (221) 5th Marian Dogma for Beginners (11) Historical Highpoints of Mary Coredemptrix (16) Our Lady of All Nations (26) Our Lady of Akita (5) OLO America (8) OLO Lipa (5) Queen of Angels (3) Vatican Council II (12) From the Web (316) Friar Tech (10) Mission Down Under (214) Live Events (18) Live Archive (4) Conferences (350) Behold Your Mother Conference (12) Amsterdam 2008 (18) Mariae Advocatae Causa (5) Relevance of Marian Coredemption (6) Our Lady of All Nations 2008 (7) Scotus Mariology, Durham 2008 (13) Coredm Greenwood 2007 (0) Coredm La Crosse 2009 (8) Coredm La Crosse 2010 (8) Newman-Scotus DC 2010 (17) OLO All Nations LI 2011 (3) Card Arinze RI 2011 (0) Courage Chicago 2011 (8) Queen of the Americas 2011 (1) Canon Law La Crosse 2011 (0) Ct Birthright 2010 (2) Short Conferences (2) Coredm La Crosse 2011 (6) Courage Emmitsburg 2012 (9) Courage Syracuse 2012 (0) Courage Chicago 2013 (10) Courage Philly 2014 (11) Courage Chicago 2015 (16) Priests Retreat 2015 (13) Fr Peter Symposium ND (13) Random Conferences (12) Priests Retreat 2012 (8) A Year of Faith in Mary (3) MIM Retreat 2012 (4) Conference for Mothers (3) 2nd Mens Leadership Conference (12) Heroic Virtue Conference (4) Lent 2016 Fr. Hollowell (3) Confidence in God (8) Penance Fr. Ignatius 2016 (0) Notre Dame MI 2016 (0) Spring 2016 Marian Day (3) Fr. Casey – Mercy, Jesus’ Own Words (4) 8 Day Ignatian Retreat (25) Priests Retreat 2016 (3) Life Teen Leadership Retreat (1) Fatima 100 Years (5) Fatima Campbell 2017 (6) Catholic Schoolhouse 2017 (4) SPSE Retreat 2017 (6) Marian Shrines of the World (25) Fatima Reflections (9) A Day With Mary (200) Australia (63) UK (31) USA (3) FI Missions (8) Tour of the Catechism (80) Mariology for Everyone (40) Mary Now (60) Fatima Minute (16)