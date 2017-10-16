Ave Maria!
Happy 100th to the Militia of the Immaculate!!
Below is from the National Catholic Register:
How saint-started devotion has impacted the world.
by Joseph Pronechen
St. Maximilian Kolbe founded the Militia of the Immaculata with six fellow Franciscan seminarians in Poland Oct. 16, 1917 — three days after the final Fatima apparitions.Although the future saint may not have heard of Fatima, his ideas would fulfill some major requests Our Lady made for the world when she appeared in Portugal.The Militia Immaculatae — Latin for Militia of the Immaculata (MissionImmaculata.com) — “is a global vision of Catholic life under a new form, consisting in the bond with the Immaculata, our universal Mediatrix before Jesus,” St. Maximilian wrote. “The goal of the MI is, in fact, to make sure that all become saints. In all this activity, what strikes the eye most of all is its Marian thrust. This is a consequence of a precise understanding of the mission of the Immaculata.”The MI has grown into a worldwide movement in the last century and is today designated as an international public association of the faithful by the Holy See.According to MI’s national coordinator, Antonella Di Piazza, there are
Source: O Immaculata: St. Maximilian’s Marian Militia Turns 100 | ncregister.com