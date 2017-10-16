Video – Music Event – Albrights & Cloutiers – CONF 390



Ave Maria!

Cloutiers:

21:29 – Start: Hail Holy Queen Enthroned Above (video soon after)

25:07 – First and second movements Corelli sonata 2 violins & cello

30:41 – Jesus joy of man’s desiring – J.S. Bach

34:09 – Ave Maria – Frans Shubert – Solo

38:16 – Vivaldi

42:21 – Laudate Dominum

Randy and Lori Albright:

50:18 – Child of Mary

54:31 – Hail Holy Queen

57:17 – Mary Said Yes – with Cloutier Trio

1:03:38 – Mary I Look Through You

1:08:06 – Mother Of Perpetual Help

1:12:30 – Hurry Mary

1:17:14 – LET ME LIVE

1:23:36 – Hail Mary Full Of Grace

1:26:21 – Prepare Me Mary

1:32:06 – Who Better Than Mary

1:37:52 – Woman Clothed With The Sun

1:43:19 – Hallowed Be Thy Name

1:46:51 – Sorrowful Mother

This video is the Evening Musical Event.

For the Day event with Mass, 4 Talks, Rosary and Q/A go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RV6K…

Fatima 100th Oct 7 Celebration Event: http://livingfatima.com/october7/

Fatima: The Promise and Our Part of the Plan Between the Warning & the Promise:

Living the Fatima Message

In honor of the 100th Anniversary of the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima, the Franciscans of the Immaculate present: A Centennial Review and Pastoral Interpretation on the Message of Fatima. With talks on the theological, spiritual and pastoral meaning of the “most prophetic of modern apparitions.” (Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger)

For the Daytime event with four talks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gR1g…

To contribute to Franciscanfriars and AirMaria: https://airmaria.com/contribute/

+++