A Short Adoration Prayer

Ave Maria Meditations

A Short Visit to the Blessed Sacrament

In the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost. Amen.
I place myself in the presence of Him, in whose Incarnate Presence I am before. I place myself there.  I adore Thee, O my Saviour, present here as God and Man, in Soul and Body, in true flesh and blood.
I acknowledge and confess that I kneel before that Sacred Humanity, which was conceived in Mary’s womb and lay in Mary’s bosom; which grew up to man’s estate, and by the Sea of Galilee called the Twelve, wrought miracles, and spoke words of wisdom and peace; which in due season hung on the cross, lay in the tomb, rose from the dead, and now reigns in heaven.
I praise, and bless, and give myself wholly to Him, Who is the true Bread of my soul, and my everlasting joy.
Bl. John Henry Cardinal Newman

