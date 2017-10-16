Oct 16 – Homily: St. Hedwig, a Sign of Contradiction

In today's Gospel, Our Lord told his critics clamoring for a sign that the only sign that would be given to this age would be that of Jonah. St. Hedwig herself became a sign, given to our age, of faith in the Resurrected Lord and response to his call to conversion.

Ave Maria!

Mass: St. Hedwig - Opt Mem

Readings: Monday 28th Week of Ordinary Time
1st: Rom 1:1-7
Resp: Ps 98:1, 2-3, 3-4
Gsp: Lk 11:29-32

