St. Joseph Cupertino

Clearly, what God wants above all is our will which we received as a free gift from God in creation and possess as though our own. When a man trains himself to acts of virtue, it is with the help of grace from God from whom all good things come that he does this. The will is what man has as his unique possession. 
St. Joseph of Cupertino
To learn more about this Saint whose Feast is September 18th and who is a Patron for those taking exams as well as for pilots –due to his levitations–see http://www.ewtn.com/library/mary/joseph.htm

Our Lady found this unworthy lukewarm person and obtained for her the grace to enter the Third Order of the Franciscans of the Immaculate. May this person spend all eternity in showing her gratitude.

