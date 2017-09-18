St. Joseph Cupertino

Ave Maria Meditations
Clearly, what God wants above all is our will which we received as a free gift from God in creation and possess as though our own. When a man trains himself to acts of virtue, it is with the help of grace from God from whom all good things come that he does this. The will is what man has as his unique possession.
St. Joseph of Cupertino
To learn more about this Saint whose Feast is September 18th and who is a Patron for those taking exams as well as for pilots –due to his levitations–see http://www.ewtn.com/library/mary/joseph.htm