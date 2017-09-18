Sep 18 – Homily: Elevated in Love, St. Joseph of Cupertino

St. Joseph of Cupertino was renowned for mystical gifts, but his greatest virtue was love, which made the others pleasing to God. Raised high, literally through the gift of flight and elevation, St. Joseph drew others to Christ by his love.

Ave Maria!

Mass: St. Joseph of Cupertino
Readings: Monday 24th Week of Ordinary Time
1st: 1Cor 12:31,13:1-10,13
Resp: Ps
Gsp: Mt 11:25-30

