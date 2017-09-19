Sep 19 – Homily – Scripture and Clerical Celibacy
In the New Testament, we know that bishops, priests, and deacons were allowed to marry. But we also know that married clergy had the obligation to live with their wives as if they had them not.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Januarius - Opt Mem
Readings: Tuesday 24th Week of Ordinary Time
1st: 1 Tm 3:1-13
Resp: Ps 101:1-2, 2-3, 5, 6
Gsp: Lk 7:11-17
