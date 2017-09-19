Fatima Minute: THE PEACE OF CHRIST IN THE SOUL
Ave Maria!
Our Lady of Fatima promises true peace, the peace of Christ in the soul.
God the father waited for the fiat (consent) of a young virgin to bring us Jesus. Now that young virgin, who is our mother, waits for our fiat to bring us the graces of the triumph of the Immaculate Heart. We have to cooperate with her plan to obtain those graces.
