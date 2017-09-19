Fatima Minute: THE DARKNESS WILL NOT PREVAIL

Ave Maria!

At times we may feel that the Church Militant and the world in which we live is "occupied territory," and in many respects it is--we sometimes refer to Satan as "the lord of the world." The reality of our faith, however, teaches us that the Kingdom of Life and of Light is invading the kingdom of darkness, not the other way around. That is the proper perspective in which to understand the Fatima message.

+++

