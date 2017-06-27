Meditation in Adoration

Ave Maria Meditations

I have knowledge You, Jesus, come in the flesh in this holy Eucharist to continue Your incarnation on earth. I look upon You, Jesus, of whom the whole world says: “O come let us adore Him”.

In the sacred Host, I look upon the humility By which You came in the flesh, born as a babe in Bethlehem. I look upon the very love with which You gave Your flash at Calvary to be one with us in the Blessed Sacrament.

I look upon the power through which You rose again Easter Sunday to raise me up with You in glory. I belong to You and You belong to me, recalling the words of the apostle Saint John: “Indeed, this is the will of My Father, that everyone who looks upon the Son and believes in Him shall have eternal life. Him, I will raise up on the last day”.

Fr. Martin Lucia