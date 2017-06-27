p = 61660

Meditation in Adoration

Ave Maria Meditations

I have knowledge You, Jesus, come in the flesh in this holy Eucharist to continue Your incarnation on earth. I look upon You, Jesus, of whom the whole world says: “O come let us adore Him”.

In the sacred Host, I look upon the humility By which You came in the flesh, born as a babe in Bethlehem. I look upon the very love with which You gave Your flash at Calvary to be one with us in the Blessed Sacrament.

I look upon the power through which You rose again Easter Sunday to raise me up with You in glory. I belong to You and You belong to me, recalling the words of the apostle Saint John: “Indeed, this is the will of My Father, that everyone who looks upon the Son and believes in Him shall have eternal life. Him, I will raise up on the last day”.

Fr. Martin Lucia

Tags:

Jun 27 – Homily – Fr Matthias: Jesus is the Reason for Marian Doctrine
Next Post

Author Sr. JosephMary f.t.i.

Our Lady found this unworthy lukewarm person and obtained for her the grace to enter the Third Order of the Franciscans of the Immaculate. May this person spend all eternity in showing her gratitude.

More posts by Sr. JosephMary f.t.i.

Leave a Reply