Jun 28 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: St. Irenaeus on Mary
Fr. Ignatius on the life of St. Irenaeus and how he was taught by St. Polycarp who new St. John the Apostle. Father focuses on the words of praise for Mary that are recorded by St. Irenaeus and how he is the earliest affirmation of what the Catechism teaches on the Coredemption and Mary as undoer of knots.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Irenaeus - Mem
Readings: Wed 12th Wk of Ord Time
