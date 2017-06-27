Jun 27 – Homily – Fr Matthias: Jesus is the Reason for Marian Doctrine
St. Cyril of Alexandria's great contribution was his defense of the doctrine of Mary's divine maternity, against the Nestorian heresy which denied the humanity of Christ. Christ is always at the center of every Marian doctrine. Jesus and Mary are inseparable: that is the point.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Cyril of Alexandria - Opt Mem
Readings: Tuesday 12th Week of Ordinary Time
1st: Gen 13:2, 5-18
Resp: Ps 15:2-3, 3-4, 5 0
Gsp: Mt 7:6, 12-14