Dec 05 – Homily – Fr Terrance: Jesus is Messiah and God

Views 49


 

Developing the characteristics of the Messiah prophesied in Isaiah--being "from the stump of Jesse" and having "the Spirit of the LORD"--and connecting them with today's Gospel, Father draws the conclusions that Jesus is the Messiah, and He is God.

Ave Maria!

Mass: Tuesday in the 1st Week in Advent - Wkdy

Readings: 
1st: Is 11:1-10
Resp: Ps 72:1, 7-8, 12-13, 17
Gsp: Lk 10:21-24

St. Barbara: Pray for Us!
