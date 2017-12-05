Dec 05 – Homily – Fr Terrance: Jesus is Messiah and God
Developing the characteristics of the Messiah prophesied in Isaiah--being "from the stump of Jesse" and having "the Spirit of the LORD"--and connecting them with today's Gospel, Father draws the conclusions that Jesus is the Messiah, and He is God.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Tuesday in the 1st Week in Advent - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: Is 11:1-10
Resp: Ps 72:1, 7-8, 12-13, 17
Gsp: Lk 10:21-24
