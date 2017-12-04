p = 63349

St. Barbara: Pray for Us!

Ave Maria Meditations

Prayers to Saint Barbara, one of the Fourteen Holy Helpers (Feast Day is December 4th) :  In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
Amen

Oh God, who among the other miracles of Your power, have given the victory of martyrdom, grant, we beseech You, that we, who are celebrating the heavenly Blessed Barbara, Your Virgin and Martyr, may by her example draw nearer to you, Amen.

Saint Barbara, your courage is much stronger than the forces of hurricanes and the power of lightening. Be always by our side so that we, like you, may face all storms, wars, trials and tribulations with the same fortitude with which you faced yours. O Beautiful Maiden once imprisoned in a high tower, protect us from the lightning and fire that rages in the sky and the discord of war. Keep us alert and protect us from the dangers that surround us. Holy Mary Mother of Jesus intercessor for us all; we pray to assure receiving of the Sacraments of Penance and Holy Eucharist at the hour of our death. Through Jesus Christ Our Lord, Amen

Dec 03 – Homily – Fr Matthias: Mary and the Second Coming
