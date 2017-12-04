Dec 04 – Homily – Fr Alan: Peace Only with the Messiah
To realize the universal desire for peace, the nations must universally recognize the Prince of Peace. The world today has turned away, and the nations delude themselves with "peace talks" based on principles of secular humanism, never invoking the One who can bestow true peace, Jesus Christ, Messiah.
Mass: St. John Damascene - Opt Mem
Readings: Monday in the 1st Week in Advent
1st: Is 2:1-5
Resp: Ps 122:1-2, 3-4, 8-9
Gsp: Mt 8:5-11
