Dec 04 – Homily – Fr Alan: Peace Only with the Messiah

Views 33


 

To realize the universal desire for peace, the nations must universally recognize the Prince of Peace. The world today has turned away, and the nations delude themselves with "peace talks" based on principles of secular humanism,  never invoking the One who can bestow true peace, Jesus Christ, Messiah.

Mass: St. John Damascene - Opt Mem

Readings: Monday in the 1st Week in Advent

1st: Is 2:1-5
Resp: Ps 122:1-2, 3-4, 8-9
Gsp: Mt 8:5-11

Please like and share this video on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90378558559/videos/10155887844623560
Dec 03 – Homily – Fr Matthias: Mary and the Second Coming
Next Post

Author apostolate

More posts by apostolate

Leave a Reply