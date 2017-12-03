Dec 03 – Homily – Fr Matthias: Mary and the Second Coming
Our Lord's Second Coming will be similar to the first. As Mary is the way Jesus first came, She will be the was Jesus comes the second time. The Second Coming will be preceded by a period of trial of the faith, where solutions requiring the apostasy of the Faith are proposed to the world's problems. Mary will be the mark of the true Faith.
Ave Maria!
Mass: 1st Sunday of Advent - Sunday
Readings:
1st: isa 63:16-17, 19
Resp: psa 80:2-3, 15-16, 18-19
2nd: 1co 1:3-9
Gsp: mar 13:33-37