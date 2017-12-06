Dec 06 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: The Eternal Banquet
Fr. Ignatius on how the scriptures point to the eternal banquet in heaven. This is prefigured in successive stages, first in the old testament then in the new with the Feeding of the Four Thousand in today's Gospel and then in the institution of the Holy Eucharist. Each of these steps is a fulfillment of the previous and prefigures the next level of revelation until we will see and partake in its full glory in heaven.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Nicholas - Opt Mem
Readings: Wednesday in the 1st Week in Advent
1st: isa 25:6-10
Resp: psa 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6 0
Gsp: mat 15:29-37