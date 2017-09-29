Sep 29 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: Angels Put to Test

Fr. Ignatius on the Feast of the Archangels Sts. Michael, Gabriel and Raphael and how they were put to the test by God and passed. Some of the angels failed because they said, like many today, it is better to reign in Hell then serve in Heaven. Yet, we reign with God when we serve Him and this will bring everlasting happiness.

Ave Maria!

Mass: Sts. Michael, Gabriel and Raphael (alt Reading) - Feast
Readings: 
1st: rev 12:7-12
Resp: psa 138:1-2, 2-3, 4-5 0
Gsp: joh 1:47-51

