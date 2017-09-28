Video – Fatima 100th Celebration – Oct 7th
Ave Maria!
Cut off date for online tickets is Oct 1st. Tell your friends, share.
The Franciscans of the Immaculate present
THE PROMISE & OUR PART IN THE PLAN
Fatima 100th Oct 7 Celebration Event:
http://livingfatima.com/october7/
Featuring Fr. Bill Casey
- A Full-Day Fatima Event -
October 7, 2017
Stonehill College
Easton, Massachusetts
__________________________
Day Program: 8 am - 5 pm
Evening Program: 6 pm - 9 pm
__________________________
Mass, 4 Talks, Rosary, Confessions, Food, Music
Speakers:
Fr. Bill Casey, CFM
Msgr. Arthur B. Calkins
Steve Dawson, St. Paul Street Evangelization
Fr. Elias Mills, FI
Music: Randy Albright, Cloutier Trio
To learn more:
http://livingfatima.com/october7/
Tickets can be obtained here: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3052076
-------------------------------------------
+++