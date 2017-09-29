Video – The Month of the Rosary

By September 29, 2017Dr. Mark Miravalle, Mary Now

Views 70



Fatima 100th Oct 7 Celebration Event:
http://livingfatima.com/october7/

Dr. Mark Miravalle on the Power of the Rosary as we enter the month of the Rosary, October. He outlines the many times Mary has interceded for people and nations through praying the Rosary.

For more information and resources:

Ave Maria!

To contribute to Franciscanfriars and AirMaria:
https://airmaria.com/contribute/

- MNOW 59

+++

 
Sep 29 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: Angels Put to Test
Next Post

Author apostolate

More posts by apostolate

Leave a Reply