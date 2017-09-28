Sep 28 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: Preaching & Miracles

Fr. Ignatius reflects on today's Gospel on how Herod was very intrigued by the news of Jesus' miracles and preaching but was not able to see him as he was, the Son of God. This requires the grace faith.

Mass: Thursday 25th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings: 
1st: hag 1:1-8
Resp: psa 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9 0
Gsp: luk 9:7-9

