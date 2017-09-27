Sep 27 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: St. Vincent of the Poor
Fr. Ignatius on the life and times of St. Vincent de Paul and the importance of loving both God and neighbor. He relates this to the Forty Days for Life prayer campaign which begins today.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Vincent de Paul - Mem
Readings: Wednesday 25th Week of Ordinary Time
1st: ezr 9:5-9
Resp: tob 13:2, 3-4, 6, 7-8, 6 0
Gsp: luk 9:1-6
