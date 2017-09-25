Sep 25 – Homily – Fr Alan: St. Francis Applies the Parable of the Lamp
In the Parable of the Lamp, Our Lord admonishes: "Take care, then, how you hear. To anyone who has, more will be given, and from the one who has not, even what he seems to have will be taken away" (Lk. 8:18). St. Francis teaches us to listen with simplicity and great faith, to internalize the word of God and let it fill our hearts to overflowing. This takes detachment from other creatures so that we too can say with St. Francis: "My God and my all."
Ave Maria!
Mass: Monday 25th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: Ezra 1:1-6
Resp: Ps 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6
Gsp: Lk 8:16-18
