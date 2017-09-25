Praise and Thanksgiving and Joy!

Ave Maria Meditations

Psalm 100: The joyful song of those entering God’s temple

Cry out with joy to the Lord, all the earth.

Serve the Lord with gladness.

Come before him, singing for joy.

Know that he, the Lord, is God.

He made us, we belong to him,

we are his people, the sheep of his flock.

Go within his gates, giving thanks.

Enter his courts with songs of praise.

Give thanks to him and bless his name

(note: it is that joy in the Lord that dispels despondency; it is something the enemy of souls hates…)