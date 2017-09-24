Sep 24 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Our Catholic Roots
The Jews were the first called. We are people of nations called much later. Regardless of how long you are a Christian we are all to receive the same reward: God Himself for all eternity. We can have pride in our Catholic roots, but should not consider ourselves better than others. It is never to late to begin to serve Our Lord.
Ave Maria!
Mass: 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time - Sunday
Readings:
1st: isa 55:6-9
Resp: psa 145:2-3, 8-9, 17-18
2nd: phi 1:20-24, 27
Gsp: mat 20:1-16