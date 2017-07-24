Prayer to St. Charbel

Ave Maria Meditations

PRAYER TO SAINT CHARBEL MAKHLOUF (feast day is July 24th)

Lord, infinitely Holy and Glorified in Your Saints, You have inspired Charbel, the saint monk, to lead the perfect life of a hermit.

We thank You for granting him the blessing and the strength to detach himself from the world so that the heroism of the monastic virtues of poverty, obedience, and chastity, could triumph in his hermitage.

We beseech You to grant us the grace of loving and serving You, following his example. Almighty God, Who has manifested the power of St. Charbel’s intercession through his countless miracles and favors, grant us…(State your intention here…) through his intercession. Amen.

Our Father… Hail Mary… Glory Be…