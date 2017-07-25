Jul 25 – Homily – Fr Alan: Martyrs Live the Passion of the Church
St. James the Apostle, special friend of Christ Jesus and companion even in the Garden of Gethsemane, was the first of the Apostles to die for the faith. The Church, through the suffering of her members, experiences the temptations Christ experienced in His Passion. In her martyrs, the Church emerges from the Passion victorious with Christ.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. James - Feast
Readings:
1st: 2Cor 4:7-15
Resp: Ps 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6 0
Gsp: Mt 20:20-28
Excerpts of Ven. Fulton Sheen's book The Divine Romance (1930) quoted in homily can be found at https://www.catholicgentleman.net/2017/02/the-passion-of-the-church/