Video – Overcoming Vice – SPSE Retreat 2017 2/6 – CONF 381
Views 40
Ave Maria!
At the Saint Paul Street Evangelization 2017 retreat for Evangelists called Lumen Veritatis at the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center, Fr. Ignatius Manfredonia gives the second of six talks: "Overcoming Vice & Habits of Sin". “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.” (Proverbs 9:10) In order to advance in the spiritual life we must first overcome vice and the habits of sin, especially mortal sin. This talk will give us practical help in overcoming sin so we better receive God’s mercy."
For more on St. Paul Street Evangelization - http://streetevangelization.com/
Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center - http://www.maryschildren.com/
For other talks on this series - https://airmaria.com/category/air-maria-shows/conferences/spse-retreat-2017/
For the playlist on Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLejh_e0-LN4ybFDAd3KZeJIxsKp_mE42d