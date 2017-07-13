Video – Fatima, Hearts of Jesus and Mary – 2/5 – CONF 371
Views 21
Ave Maria!
At the retreat titled "Fatima, and the Hearts of Jesus and Mary" Fr. Dwight Campbell, pastor of Our Lady Mt. Carmel in Kenosha, WI, gives the second of five talks. He calls it "Proximate Preparation for Our Lady's Message at Fatima: Angelic Apparitions in 1916." He covers the three apparitions of the angel a year before the apparitions of Our Lady in 1917.
Btw: You can see our video on this angelic apparition at https://airmaria.com/2017/04/18/video-the-message-of-fatima-part-1-of-3/
+++