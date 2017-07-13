Video – Fatima, Hearts of Jesus and Mary – 2/5 – CONF 371

Views 21



Ave Maria!

At the retreat titled "Fatima, and the Hearts of Jesus and Mary" Fr. Dwight Campbell, pastor of Our Lady Mt. Carmel in Kenosha, WI, gives the second of five talks. He calls it "Proximate Preparation for Our Lady's Message at Fatima: Angelic Apparitions in 1916." He covers the three apparitions of the angel a year before the apparitions of Our Lady in 1917.

Btw: You can see our video on this angelic apparition at  https://airmaria.com/2017/04/18/video-the-message-of-fatima-part-1-of-3/

+++
Jul 13 – Homily – Fra Josemaria: Need of God’s Grace
Next Post

Author apostolate

More posts by apostolate

Leave a Reply