Video – The Message of Fatima – Part 1 of 3
Views 71
Ave Maria!
Here is our first video in our three part video series of the Message of Fatima depicting in beautiful live action format the apparition of the angel to the three children of Fatima in 1916 to whom Mary would appear the following year.
This represents our first foray into full quality cinematography with actors, sound track, professional cameras, and Computer Generated Imagery (CGI). It has been quite a rewarding journey and we greatly thank all those who made it possible. Please pray that we are able to make the remaining two videos.
+++