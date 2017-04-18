Apr 18 – Homily – Fr Alan: Peter’s Pentecost Exhortation, For Us Today
"Save yourselves from this corrupt generation." Peter's words will have meaning until the last day. "The day the LORD has made" is the day of salvation, for those who choose it, but in choosing salvation in Christ, one must also act on the exhortation of Peter: "Repent and be baptized... in the name of Jesus Christ, for the forgiveness of your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit."
Ave Maria!
Mass: Tuesday of Easter Week - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: Act 2:36-41
Resp: Ps 33:4-5, 18-19, 20, 22 0
Gsp: Jn 20:11-18