Apr 17 – Homily – Fr Maximilian: Jesus’ Credible Resurrection, Our Hope for Salvation
Views 86
Clearly the story about Jesus’ body being stolen is patently false, and doesn’t jibe with St. John’s account of what he saw in the empty tomb. The story of the guards is less believable than the unique claims of the Gospel; Jesus fulfilled every promise and prophecy of Sacred Scripture. Our hope of salvation and eternal life rests on the Rock of Faith.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Monday of Easter Week - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: Act 2:14, 22-32
Resp: Ps 16:1-2, 5, 7-8, 9-10, 11 0
Gsp: Mt 28:8-15