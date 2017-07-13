Fatima Minute: July 13th – THE THIRD SECRET
Ave Maria!
The Third Secret of Fatima has captured the imagination of millions since it was first known to exist. Early expectations were that it would be revealed in 1960, but it wasn’t until 2000 under Pope St. John Paul II that the message was finally revealed for all. The horrific vision is thought to correspond to the unprecedented widespread violence of the Twentieth Century and bears witness to the real martyrdom of untold millions. The suffering depicted in the vision is seen as a “Way of the Cross” for the Church.
+++