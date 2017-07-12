12 – July 13th – THE SECOND SECRET
Ave Maria!
The July 13th apparition and message contain the great warning of Fatima: war and the spread of Russia's errors throughout the world. The warning was conditional on the response to Our Lady's requests. However, much of the prophetic warning has already come to pass, indicating that the response was not sufficient. What may be worse, the annihilation of entire nations could yet come to pass--unless the faithful enact Our Lady's "peace plan."
