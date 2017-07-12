Fatima Minute: July 13th – THE FIRST SECRET
Views 50
Ave Maria!
During the July 13th apparition, stretching out her arms and hands from which rays emanated, penetrated and opened the earth below, Our Lady showed the children a horrific vision of hell. Though naturally terrified at what they saw, the children felt sustained by grace which they perceived came through those same rays. This gesture of opening her arms and sustaining the children in their terror can be seen as a sign of Our Lady’s mediation.
+++