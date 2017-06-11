Jun 11 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: The Greatest Mystery
After celebrating the great mysteries of our faith in receding weeks, today we celebrate the greatest mystery of them all - The Most Holy Trinity. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches us that "The mystery of the Most Holy Trinity is the central mystery of Christian faith and life. It is the mystery of God in himself. It is therefore the source of all the other mysteries of faith, the light that enlightens them."
Fr. Jacinto also shares some rich reflections from St. Elizabeth of the Trinity and reminds us of the importance of practicing the presence of God in our lives.
Ave Maria!
Mass: The Holy Trinity - Solemnity
Readings:
1st: exo 34:4-6, 8-9
Resp: dan 3:52, 53, 54, 55, 56
2nd: 2co 13:11-13
Gsp: joh 3:16-18