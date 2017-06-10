On Eucharistic Adoration

Ave Maria Meditations

Pope Benedict XVI wrote, “Receiving the Eucharist means adoring Him whom we receive. Only in this way do we become one with Him, and are given, as it were, a foretaste of the beauty of the heavenly liturgy. The act of adoration outside Mass prolongs and intensifies all that takes place during the liturgical celebration itself. In the Eucharist, the Son of God comes to meet us and desires to become one with us; Eucharistic adoration is simply the natural consequence of the Eucharistic celebration, which is itself the Church’s supreme act of adoration.”

On this Holy Trinity Sunday may the Holy Spirit bring the knowledge and truth of the Real Presence of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist to all and bring many to come to adore Our Lord in His Blessed Sacrament.