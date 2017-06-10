Jun 10 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: A Valuable Lesson
Our Lord teaches us a valuable lesson in the parable of today's Gospel. Where the rich had put in large sums of money from there surplus, the poor widow, putting in just a penny, is the one that put in more in the eyes of the Lord. A small act done with great love. We can imitate this pleasing act in all our actions by doing them with great love, no matter how small they are externally.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Saturday 9th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: tob 12:1, 5-15, 20
Resp: tob 13:2, 6 0
Gsp: mar 12:38-44