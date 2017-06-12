Jun 12 – Homily – Fr Alan: The Beatitudes – Transcendent Christian Happiness
The Beatitudes are at the heart of Jesus' preaching. They take up the promises made to the chosen people since Abraham. The Beatitudes fulfill the promises by ordering them no longer merely to the possession of a territory, but to the Kingdom of heaven. (Catechism of the Catholic Church, n. 1716).
In the midst of suffering, the saints live in joy, in the hope of eternal life.
Mass: Monday 10th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy
