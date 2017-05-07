May 07 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Christ the Good Shepherd is our Guide
Christ is the good shepherd who lays down his life for his flock. He comes to save us, to redeem us with the price of his blood. We are His, and He is our guide. He saves us from blood thirsty wolves, enemies visible and invisible. We need to follow our Lord the good shepherd in order to get to heaven. To do this we must hear the gentle voice of the good shepherd... not other voices. We must be silent in order to hear voice.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Sunday 4th Week of Easter - Sunday
Readings:
1st: act 2:14, 36-41
Resp: psa 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6
2nd: 1pe 2:20-25
Gsp: joh 10:1-10