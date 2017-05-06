May 06 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Who Can Accept This Saying?
"This saying is hard; who can accept it?" This was the response of many of Jesus' disciples to the teaching of the Blessed Eucharist. Many of Our Lord's sayings are challenging, but all of them communicate truth and life. It is those who, exercising supernatural faith, desire truth and life that can accept His teachings.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Saturday 3rd Week of Easter - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: act 9:31-42
Resp: psa 116:12-13, 14-15, 16-17 0
Gsp: joh 6:60-69