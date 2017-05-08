May 08 – Homily – Fr Maximilian: BVM, Mediatrix of All Grace

From the moment we were entrusted to her by Our Lord on the cross: "Behold your son," and we became her children: "Behold your Mother," Our Lord entrusted to her the order of grace and mercy, as Dispensatrix and Mediatrix.To withstand the godless current of our age, on our need for grace to fulfill God's will and secure our salvation, we turn to the Mediatrix of All Grace, who helps us to turn toward Her Son and "do whatever He tells" us.Ave Maria!Mass: The BVM, Mediatrix of All Grace - Opt Mem

FATIMA

100th ANNIVERSARY

LIVE STREAMING EVENT



SATURDAY May 13, 2017

9am - 4pm

