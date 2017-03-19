Mar 19 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Living Thirsts

Views 10

I am going to reveal to you the secret of sanctity and happiness. Every day for five minutes control your imagination and close your eyes to all the noises of the world in order to enter into yourself. Then, in the sanctuary of your baptized soul (which is the temple of the Holy Spirit) speak to that Divine Spirit, saying to Him:

O Holy Spirit, beloved of my soul, I adore You. Enlighten me, guide me, strengthen me, console me. Tell me what I should do; give me Your orders. I promise to submit myself to all that You desire of me and to accept all that You permit to happen to me. Let me only know Your Will.

If you do this, your life will flow along happily, serenely, and full of consolation, even in the midst of trials. Grace will be proportioned to the trial, giving you the strength to carry it and you will arrive at the Gate of Paradise, laden with merit. This submission to the Holy Spirit is the secret of sanctity.

On the Third Sunday of Lent, the readings focus on water and thirst on human and spiritual levels. These readings are directed towards those preparing for baptism, and invite us to renew our own Baptismal commitment. In the meeting of Jesus and the Samaritan woman, both thirst on a physical and spiritual level. The woman, like all souls, thirst for the living water of the Holy Spirit and grace, the only water that fully quenches. Jesus, rather, is thirsting for her faith, as He said on the Cross: I thirst. As he leads her to faith he first meets her on a mundane level by appealing to her physical thirst and leading her to a knowledge of her spiritual thirst and that it is He who can quench it. She had a thirsty soul, we all have thirsty souls. Natural water quenches for a few hours, spiritual forever. We are 'living thirsts', and can only find our fulfilment in God Himself. The symbol of spiritual, living water refers to the Holy Spirit, who is given the task of making us holy. He is constantly at work in us, but we are not always attentive to Him and so we continue to thirst. Let us imitate the docility of Mary to the Holy Spirit and deepen our devotion to Him. A world in crisis needs saints, but too many Christians are failing to live up to the greatness they are called to. Let us strive to be docile to the Holy Spirit so that He may make us into the saints we are called to become.In closing, Father Jacinto refers to the "Secret of Sanctity" of Cardinal Mercier:Ave Maria!Mass: Sunday 3rd Week of Lent - Sunday1st: exo 17:3-7Resp: psa 95:1-2, 6-7, 8-92nd: rom 5:1-2, 5-8Gsp: joh 4:5-42