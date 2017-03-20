Mar 20 – Homily – Fr Alan: St. Joseph, Protector of Purity
The following prayer sums up the great value of St. Joseph for our moral and spiritual life:
O Guardian and Father of virgins, Saint Joseph,
to whose faithful care Jesus Himself
and the Virgins of virgins, Mary, were entrusted;
for the sake of these two most precious treasures,
I beg and entreat you to preserve me from every sin
so that I may always serve Jesus and Mary
most chastely with pure mind, heart, and body.
Amen.
St. Joseph, Terror of Demons, protect my purity.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Solemnity of Saint Joseph, spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Readings:
1st: 2 Sm 7:4-5a, 12-14a, 16
Resp: Ps 89:2-3, 4-5, 27 & 29
2nd: Rom 4:13, 16-18, 22
Gsp: Mt 1:16, 18-21, 24a