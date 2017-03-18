Mar 18 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Receive and Share His Mercy
Views 109
God's infinite mercy is something we all need and is evident all throughout the scriptures.
The prodigal son parable in particular clears away all doubts as to who might benefit from Gods mercy. It makes it clear that his Mercy is for everyone, especially the worst of sinners. We are implored to ask for Gods Mercy for ourselves and others
Ave Maria!
Mass: Saturday 2nd Week of Lent - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: mic 7:14-15, 18-20
Resp: psa 103:1-2, 3-4, 9-10, 11-12 0
Gsp: luk 15:1-3, 11-32