Feb 18 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Listen to Him
At the Transfiguration and the Baptism of Jesus, the voice of God the Father is heard saying "This is my Beloved Son, listen to Him." In Jesus, God has said everything, nothing more is to be revealed, but, rather, what has been revealed is now to be lived. Sometimes we complain God doesn't speak to us as much or as clearly as we wish, but is the truth that we are not listening? Mary perfectly listened, let us push away the noise of the world and ask her to teach us how to listen as She speaks to us: "Do whatever he tells you."
Ave Maria!
Mass: Saturday 6th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: heb 11:1-7
Resp: psa 145:2-3, 4-5, 10-11 0
Gsp: mar 9:2-13