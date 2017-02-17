The Marian Pathway

Ave Maria Meditations

Mary is not only the Mother of Christ, but she is also really and actively Mother to each of us who believes in Him. She was instrumental in uniting the human nature of Christ to the Word; she is also instrumental in uniting each of us to Christ-for we are his Body. Mary is continually cooperating in the formation of Christ in us so much so that we could say that He is continually being born in us of her.

Every time we submit any part of our life to God by doing His will in the way in which He wills, she brings forth in our soul a new measure of the fullness of Christ, and we cooperate in her maternity. Thus the spiritual life is not only lived in union with the Blessed Trinity, but it is also an active union with Mary….

Nor need it be thought that to seek God by recourse to Mary is to lose time by following a roundabout path. Not only is there no time lost, but it would seem that to go to him through Mary is not only the shorter but also the surer way. She is the way chosen by God to come to us; by her intercession she can do all that God can do by His power; she is only too glad to use every opportunity of doing something more for her child Jesus, and she knows better than anyone else how true it is, that all that is done to the least of us is done to Him.

These considerations may encourage those souls who find themselves more at ease in talking to Mary than in any other way of praying. They may rest assured that she will leave nothing undone to unite them to Jesus, nor will the attention they pay to her derogate in the slightest from that due to her Son.

+Dom M. Eugene Boylan, O.C.R.