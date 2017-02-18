Kevin Jahn, RIP

Ave Maria!
Some sad news. Kevin Jahn, a good friend of the FI community, passed away suddenly on Wednesday 11:20am after suffering a heart attack. He lived in Simpsonville, SC and was a retired airline pilot and prolific traveler, often accompanying us on our many trips. He was a great evangelist, willing and able to approach anyone he met about the faith and to give them a miraculous medal. In fact, he gave out tens of thousands of medals! He also worked energetically to start Catholic radio stations in many places. He was an excellent story teller and we used to love hearing about his travel and evangelization escapades. Please keep him in your prayers. May he rest in peace with the saints in heaven, with Jesus and His Blessed Mother Mary! We’ll miss you, Kevin!