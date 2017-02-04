Feb 04 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: Retreat with Mary from Distractions
Views 92
Fr. Ignatius gives the homily for the Life Teen Leadership Retreat that is focused on the topic of distractions in the spiritual life and how to avoid them. Father focuses on the story in today's Gospel of how the Apostles had to take time out to recharge and on the entrance antiphon which is in Our Lady's words which say, "Come listen to me and I will teach you the fear of the Lord" and so explains the purpose of a Marian retreat center like the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center here in Bloomington.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Saturday 4th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: heb 13:15-17, 20-21
Resp: psa 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6 0
Gsp: mar 6:30-34