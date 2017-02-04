Feb 04 – Homily – Fr Dominic: Charity and Self-Forgetfulness
In today's Gospel reading, Jesus and the disciples are surrounded by people, and try to get some rest. But when the arrived, they found a crowd waiting. All of us who serve others are familiar with this feeling, but Jesus took pity on them. Let us follow his example of, yes, legitimate "self-care", but in the greater context of charity and self-forgetfulness.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Joseph of Leonessa - Opt Mem
Readings: Saturday 4th Week of Ordinary Time
1st: heb 13:15-17, 20-21
Resp: psa 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6 0
Gsp: mar 6:30-34